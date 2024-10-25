Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul unveils plan to move 68km of railways underground

    Seoul unveils plan to move 68km of railways underground
  2. 2

    N. Korea's support puts Putin in its debt: experts

    N. Korea's support puts Putin in its debt: experts
  3. 3

    What would N. Korean troops mean for the war with Ukraine?

    What would N. Korean troops mean for the war with Ukraine?
  4. 4

    Critics slam this year's parliamentary audit as 'worst ever'

    Critics slam this year's parliamentary audit as 'worst ever'
  5. 5

    Yoon signals flexibility in no-weapons policy for Ukraine

    Yoon signals flexibility in no-weapons policy for Ukraine
  1. 6

    Long-term foreign residents in S. Korea at all-time high

    Long-term foreign residents in S. Korea at all-time high
  2. 7

    [KH Explains] Tesla’s vague robotaxi vision may let Hyundai-Waymo narrow gap

    [KH Explains] Tesla’s vague robotaxi vision may let Hyundai-Waymo narrow gap
  3. 8

    [LLG] Repairing toys seemed like simple task. It turned out to be deeply emotional

    [LLG] Repairing toys seemed like simple task. It turned out to be deeply emotional
  4. 9

    SK hynix reports earnings surprise in Q3 on AI chip boom

    SK hynix reports earnings surprise in Q3 on AI chip boom
  5. 10

    'No tattoo' policies at hotels spark dispute

    'No tattoo' policies at hotels spark dispute
지나쌤

Yoon's approval rating matches all-time low: Gallup Korea

By Son Ji-hyoung

Published : Oct. 25, 2024 - 12:33

    • Link copied

This photo shows President Yoon Suk Yeol during the joint press conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda held Thursday at Yoon's office. (Yonhap) This photo shows President Yoon Suk Yeol during the joint press conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda held Thursday at Yoon's office. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating fell 2 percentage points to 20 percent in the fourth week of October, matching the record-low previously recorded in the second week of September, according to a weekly estimate by Gallup Korea on Friday.

Additionally, the number of South Koreans who disapproved of the job Yoon was doing hit 70 percent -- an all-time high.

The pollster's survey conducted Tuesday to Thursday on 1,001 respondents indicated that issues surrounding Yoon's wife Kim Keon Hee -- including her alleged influence-peddling on state affairs and revelations of a private conversation between Kim and Yoon's former political consultant -- were among the reasons behind their disapproval of Yoon.

Those who disapproved of Yoon also pointed to soaring consumer prices and his lack of communication with the public.

Meanwhile, Yoon's efforts in foreign affairs, defense and national security contributed to his popularity.

According to the pollster's estimate, Yoon's popularity has remained below 30 percent since the April general election loss, which gave the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea majority control of the National Assembly.

Yoon's popularity has hovered at the low-to-mid 20 percent range since the fifth week of August.

More from Headlines