

[Photo News] Sacheon Airshow paints autumn sky

By Lee Si-jin

Published : Oct. 25, 2024 - 12:09

The South Korean Air Force's aerobatic flight team conducts a performance on Wednesday at the annual Sacheon Airshow in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap) The South Korean Air Force's aerobatic flight team conducts a performance on Wednesday at the annual Sacheon Airshow in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)
The opening ceremony of the 2024 Sacheon Airshow takes place at Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province on Thursday. (Sacheon County) The opening ceremony of the 2024 Sacheon Airshow takes place at Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province on Thursday. (Sacheon County)
The South Korean Air Force's aerobatic flight team conducts a performance on Wednesday at the annual Sacheon Airshow in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap) The South Korean Air Force's aerobatic flight team conducts a performance on Wednesday at the annual Sacheon Airshow in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

The annual Sacheon Airshow, a major air show in the country's southern region, kicked off Thursday with an opening ceremony featuring flybys by the Air Force’s Black Eagles aerobatic team.

Co-hosted by the South Korean Air Force, Sacheon city government and Korea Aerospace Industries, the four-day air show is held at an air base in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province.

Spectators can enjoy the showcase of military aircraft, including demonstration flights of the homegrown KF-21 fighter and light armed helicopters as well as performances by the Air Force’s Combat Search and Rescue team and Australian aerobatic pilot Paul Bennet and his team.

Online registration can be made at Sacheon Airshow’s official website.

Sacheon Airshow runs through Sunday.

