Veteran actor Kim Soo-mi dies at age of 75

Actor Kim Young-ok, more commonly known by her stage name Kim Soo-mi, a prominent presence in Korean film and television, passed away on Friday morning. She was 75 years old.

According to the Seoul Seocho Police Station, Kim suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to The Catholic University of Korea Seoul St. Mary's Hospital in Seocho-gu, Seoul, around 8 a.m., where she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of her death. The police report no evidence of foul play so far, and her death is believed to be related to a preexisting health condition.

In May, Kim suspended her activities after being hospitalized at Hanyang University Hospital in Seongdong-gu due to severe exhaustion.

At the time, reports indicated that Kim had been advised to take an extended rest due to fatigue resulting from her busy schedule, which included both performances and broadcasting commitments.

Born in 1949, Kim started her career in 1970 when she debuted in TV and radio broadcaster MBC's talent contest. She rose to prominence by playing the role of Il-yong's mother in the MBC series "Country Diaries." (1980) The iconic TV show, which spanned 1,088 episodes and aired over 22 years, cemented Kim's status as one of the most popular Korean actresses of the 1980s.

Kim later found success in the comedy genre, beginning with a memorable cameo as a foul-mouthed woman in the 2003 comedy film "Oh! Happy Day." Her popularity increased with roles in hit comedies, such as MBC's sitcom series "Hello Franceska," comedy film "Granny's Got Talent" (2015), and the "Marrying the Mafia" series.

Kim was also recognized for her dramatic performances, winning the Best Supporting Actress award at the 32nd Blue Dragon Film Awards for her role in the 2011 film "Late Blossom." The film, based on a popular webtoon, tells the story of romance between elderly couples and features her portrayal of a woman with Alzheimer's.

Most recently she appeared as part of the main cast in tvN's variety show "The Village President's People," which aired its last episode on Sept. 16.