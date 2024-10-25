N. Korea's parliament adopts new law on national anthem

This photo, provided on Friday, shows the 33rd session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly the previous day. (KCNA)

North Korea's parliament has convened a meeting to adopt a new law on its national anthem, state media reported Friday, in what observers believe was aimed at upholding leader Kim Jong-un's "two hostile states" stance.

The Standing Committee of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly held its 33rd session in Pyongyang on Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The report did not provide details about the new law on the national anthem, but observers speculated that it likely outlines how the anthem should be sung or played during various events.

North Korea has modified the lyrics of its national anthem after Kim Jong-un characterized inter-Korean ties as those between "two states hostile to each other" late last year.

Experts suggest the revised anthem may have removed references to the entire Korean Peninsula.

"There have been laws on the national flag, national emblem, and nationality, but no specific law on the national anthem until now. This law appears to regulate that," said Hong Min, a senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

Although the SPA is the highest legislative body under North Korea's constitution, it mainly serves to approve decisions made by the ruling party.

South Korea's unification ministry said the new law could be part of North Korea's broader efforts to foster patriotism among its people.

"North Korea has laws on the national emblem and flag, and in February 2023, it enacted a law on national symbols to promote a sense of state identity and encourage patriotism among its people, which likely led to this recent legislation on the national anthem," Kim In-ae, deputy spokesperson at the ministry, said during a press briefing. (Yonhap)