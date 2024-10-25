Yoon says S. Korean-made arms will safeguard Poland

Most Popular
Yoon says S. Korean-made arms will safeguard PolandBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Oct. 25, 2024 - 11:22
President Yoon Suk Yeol said weapons manufactured in South Korea will safeguard Poland's national security, as Yoon hosted a state dinner for Polish President Andrzej Duda Thursday, according to Yoon's office on Friday.
Yoon was quoted by his office as saying that South Korea and Poland recognize the significance of national security, adding he was confident that South Korean-made arms will protect the land and air of Poland, and Polish-made drones will safeguard South Korea's land, during a state dinner held at Cheong Wa Dae, the former office and official residence of South Korean presidents.
Yoon also highlighted Poland's "lead role" in countering global security threats and instability, such as the war in Ukraine.
According to Yoon's office, South Korea in 2022 signed a combined $44.2 billion deal to export arms and aircraft to Poland. Items sold to Poland were K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light attack aircraft and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers.
Earlier on Thursday, Yoon said during a press conference following a summit with Duda that both Seoul and Warsaw are committed to the signing of an additional K2 tank export deal "by the end of this year."
In the meantime, South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration unveiled earlier in October plans to acquire an undisclosed amount of Polish-made Warmate exploding drones and have them deployed to South Korea by December. South Korea did not reveal the acquisition price.
Duda was quoted by Yoon's office as saying that South Korean weapons have contributed to enhancing Poland's role in international security and that Polish soldiers are content with South Korean-made weapons.
Duda also said that the defense cooperation of South Korea and Poland gives Poland hope that it could export weapons to a third country in the future.
Among some 50 attendees at the state dinner were Yoon's wife Kim Keon Hee and Duda's wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda.
