Fire at USFK warehouse in Busan under control, no casualties

Firefighters nearly put out a fire at a US Forces Korea warehouse in the southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday. (Yonhap)

A fire at a US Forces Korea warehouse in the southeastern port city of Busan has been brought under control, with no casualties reported, officials said Friday.

The Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters said the fire was nearly under control by 7:24 a.m., with the fire response system also lifted as of 7:34 a.m.

The blaze occurred at 6:31 p.m. Thursday at the USFK's facility in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, prompting authorities to dispatch over 160 personnel and 51 pieces of fire equipment to the scene to put out the fire.

The fire reportedly started at a cold storage facility inside the warehouse, which was under construction, according to officials.

No casualties were reported as all workers had left the scene after completing the construction work, and the fire did not spread to buildings nearby.

Firefighters had a difficult time trying to put out the fire as the warehouse had sandwich panel structures and a trove of construction and combustible materials inside.

They are currently putting out the remaining flames from the blaze.

The warehouse was in charge of distributing USFK's equipment brought in through the Busan port to units stationed nationwide.

The USFK plans to conduct an independent investigation into the case after the fire is completely extinguished. (Yonhap)