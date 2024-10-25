First unit of N. Korean troops deployed to front lines in western Russia: reports

An explosion comes as sappers from a joint demining team with Russia's Emercom (Emergency Situations Ministry) dispose of explosive ordnance in Kursk, Russia, Wednesday. (TASS-Yonhap)

The first batch of North Korean troops sent to Russia to support its war in Ukraine has reportedly arrived in Russia's western border region near Ukraine, according to Ukrainian media on Friday.

The North Korean military unit was spotted Wednesday in the "war zones" of Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have been conducting operations since launching an incursion in August, Ukrainian media outlets, including Ukrainska Pravda, reported, citing Ukrainian intelligence sources.

This deployment follows confirmations from South Korea and the United States that North Korea has sent at least 3,000 soldiers to assist Russia in its war against Ukraine. South Korea's spy agency said the number of North Korean soldiers is expected to reach 10,000 by December.

Reports indicated that North Korean troops underwent training at five military sites in Russia's eastern region before being deployed. The intelligence sources claimed that around 12,000 North Korean soldiers are being deployed, including 500 officers and three generals.

The reports also said that the North Korean troops are under the command of Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who oversees their training and adaptation to combat conditions.

The soldiers are reportedly being provided with ammunition, bedding, winter clothes, and hygiene products, including 50 meters of toilet paper and 300 grams of soap per month.

On Thursday, Japan's Kyodo News reported that around 2,000 North Korean soldiers were moving to western Russia after completing their training, citing a Ukrainian military source. (Yonhap)