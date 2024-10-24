[What to Stream] 3 thought-provoking documentaries to dive into

Most Popular
[What to Stream] 3 thought-provoking documentaries to dive intoBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Oct. 26, 2024 - 16:00
As the days turn cooler and shorter, grab your blanket, a warm drink and settle in for a perfect autumn weekend with some great documentaries.
Whether you’re seeking to dive into real-world subjects and gain deep insights or just want to lose yourself in thought-provoking stories, these well-made documentaries will meet all your needs while you stay cozy and warm indoors.
"What Jennifer Did" on Netflix
This true crime documentary delves into the harrowing story of Jennifer Pan, a young woman whose parents are brutally murdered by intruders, leaving her the sole survivor. Shaken by the event, Pan finds herself under intense police questioning about the circumstances of their deaths.
As the investigation unfolds, it becomes evident that Pan is deeply entangled in a case that appears far removed from her daily life.
With layers of deception surrounding her, viewers are invited to play detective, attempting to unravel the truth behind the chilling murders. Highly immersive and featuring a shocking twist at the end, this documentary will make an hour and a half fly by in no time.
"Shaman: Whispers from the Dead" on Tving
Embrace the spiritual with this Tving original documentary series which delves into Korean shamanism and its influence on modern Korean society.
The 8-part series recounts stories of those who share their haunting experiences with spirits, alongside renowned shamans in Korea who provide their perspectives on these supernatural phenomena. The series also features talk sessions and short interviews with experts in religious studies and anthropology who offer valuable insights into the concept of shamanism.
Not only will this series challenge your beliefs about the existence of spirits, it will also prompt you to reflect on the deeper significance of shamanism for humans in general.
"Secrets of the Octopus" on Disney+
Watch this Emmy-nominated documentary by executive producer James Cameron, the visionary behind the "Avatar" series, as it explores the wonders of the ocean through the lens of one of its most fascinating inhabitants.
Captured over a period of 200 days in their natural environment, this 3-part series showcases the extraordinary abilities of octopuses, including their remarkable talent for shapeshifting and their unique way of processing information through their limbs.
Featuring breathtaking visuals and insightful commentary, "Secrets of the Octopus" will transport you into the world beneath the waves this weekend. "Secrets of the Octopus" is the third installment in the "Secrets of" franchise, following "Secrets of the Whales" and "Secrets of the Elephants."
