FM defends weapons aide scenario

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on Thursday defended the Yoon Suk Yeol administration’s phased approach to potentially supplying Ukraine with weapons, including lethal arms, depending on Russia's actions, at a juncture when North Korean troops have been dispatched to eastern Russia where they are undergoing training, according to the White House.

"In the current situation, I believe it is a necessary measure to express a firm stance on taking strong actions and demonstrate the will to respond decisively, in order to urge a withdrawal and prevent further troop deployments," Cho said during a National Assembly audit when asked whether merely announcing considering plans to provide lethal weapons could be interpreted as South Korea’s participation in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The National Assembly audit followed the US and NATO’s first acknowledgment of North Korean troops on Russian soil on Wednesday, though both withheld judgment on the troops' specific mission or whether they were intended for combat.

Cho explained that the Yoon administration's firm stance includes preparing for the possibility of supplying lethal weapons, a decision that is "contingent on Russia's actions, signaling that all options are on the table."

Cho further stated, "Our ultimate decision will depend on how Russia responds, what North Korea gains in return, and the extent of North Korea’s support for Russia. These specific developments will shape our course of action moving forward."

South Korea's presidential office confirmed Tuesday that, depending on how the battlefield situation in Ukraine unfolds, Seoul will first consider providing defensive weapons, with the option of later supplying offensive weapons if necessary.

The National Assembly audit however exposed the divide between lawmakers from the People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on whether South Korea should bolster its military support for Ukraine, particularly in response to North Korea's troop deployment to Russia.

"I find it hard to agree with the notion that we have no vested interest in this matter. How can one say we have no stake when North Korea is aiding Russia? I don’t think that’s the case,” Foreign Minister Cho told lawmakers. “These actions are unlikely to come without a return, and ultimately, they will pose a threat to our national security. We cannot afford to sit idly by in such a situation.”

Cho dismissed reports suggesting the Yoon administration is considering deploying South Korean military personnel to monitor North Korean troops in Ukraine, stating, "These reports are not true."

When asked during the audit about the potential expulsion of the Russian ambassador to South Korea, Cho replied, “That will be reviewed within the framework of having all possible options on the table, as I mentioned earlier.”

However, Cho repeatedly declined to specify the Yoon administration’s red line for Russia or whether the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia crosses it. "I don't believe it’s a good strategy to publicly reveal where our red line is," Cho stated, stressing the need for strategic discretion.

Cho also said China was likely sidelined in North Korea's decision to deploy troops to Russia to support its war efforts against Ukraine, implying that Pyongyang acted without seeking Beijing's green light.

Cho disagreed when Rep. Kim Tae-ho of the People Power Party suggested North Korea couldn't have deployed troops to Russia without China's consent.

"I don't believe China approved or was included as a party in the discussions; China was likely excluded from the process," Cho told lawmakers. "In my opinion, there's a significant gap between what China says publicly and what it internally considers."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on Monday said "China’s position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear. We hope that all parties will work for de-escalation and be committed to political settlement," in response to a question about China's position regarding reports of North Korea sending troops to Russia.

Cho further clarified that no discussions have taken place between Seoul and Beijing on North Korean troop dispatch, indicating plans to initiate talks to address the issue.

When Kim asked, "Are you acknowledging the rumors of a strained relationship between North Korea and China?" Cho responded by revealing that "there are many signs and circumstantial evidence."

Cho, however, said that in his view, it "remains difficult to judge how deep and wide the wound is" between the two countries.