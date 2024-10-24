Quiet Blue House neighborhoods become tourist destinations

Hoping to promote the neighborhood near the Blue House -- the former presidential office known as Cheong Wa Dae -- to tourists, the Culture Ministry and the Korea Tourism Organization are jointly running a travel campaign entitled “2024 Around Cheongwa” until Dec. 30.

Featuring Cheongwadae Sarangchae, “2024 Around Cheongwa” will offer various programs ranging from history lessons and a stamp tour to trekking. Cheongwadae Sarangchae is the former meeting spot for Blue House guests that has been converted into a digital library for visitors to explore South Korean presidential history and cultural heritage.

A tour program led by a culture and history guide will be held on Saturdays and Sundays, from this weekend until Nov. 3.

A total of 14 tours are scheduled for visitors to explore the areas of Seochon and Bukchon.

The two-hour tour program will introduce some of the lesser-known spots in the neighborhoods and the hidden charms of "hanok," or traditional Korean houses.