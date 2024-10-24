Quiet Blue House neighborhoods become tourist destinations

Most Popular
Quiet Blue House neighborhoods become tourist destinationsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Oct. 24, 2024 - 16:41
Hoping to promote the neighborhood near the Blue House -- the former presidential office known as Cheong Wa Dae -- to tourists, the Culture Ministry and the Korea Tourism Organization are jointly running a travel campaign entitled “2024 Around Cheongwa” until Dec. 30.
Featuring Cheongwadae Sarangchae, “2024 Around Cheongwa” will offer various programs ranging from history lessons and a stamp tour to trekking. Cheongwadae Sarangchae is the former meeting spot for Blue House guests that has been converted into a digital library for visitors to explore South Korean presidential history and cultural heritage.
A tour program led by a culture and history guide will be held on Saturdays and Sundays, from this weekend until Nov. 3.
A total of 14 tours are scheduled for visitors to explore the areas of Seochon and Bukchon.
The two-hour tour program will introduce some of the lesser-known spots in the neighborhoods and the hidden charms of "hanok," or traditional Korean houses.
The KTO announced that two special trips with a popular travel influencer have been prepared, but detailed information about the travel creator’s identity and the date of the trips are yet to be revealed.
Each Friday from Nov. 15 to Dec. 20, the Travel Lounge of Cheongwadae Sarangchae will hold family-friendly one-day classes.
In collaboration with brands that have shops near Cheong Wa Dae, visitors can participate in hands-on activities, including Korean traditional crafts, perfume- and soap-making sessions, coloring programs, “bojagi” -- or traditional wrapping cloth -- art classes, and more.
A participatory exhibition will be held at Cheongwadae Sarangchae, where visitors can pack their luggage with diverse travel items displayed at the exhibition hall, as well. Participants can share the packed suitcases on social media to receive small gifts.
Meanwhile, the KTO is set to offer a stamp tour.
The event, which will start on Nov. 13 and run through Dec. 30, aims to promote nearby shops, restaurants, pop-up stores and other tourist attractions.
Two different courses, both starting at Cheongwadae Sarangchae, have been prepared for those who want to walk the Blue House neighborhood.
Those who complete the stamp tour mission will receive a small souvenir.
Detailed information about "2024 Around Cheongwa" and its programs is available on the Cheongwadae Sarangchae official website, www.cwdsarangchae.kr.
