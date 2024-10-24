Pak Kyongni Prize winner Sylvie Germain laments tragedy of global conflict

Acclaimed French writer Sylvie Germain, known for her profound exploration of eras marked by violence and turmoil, including the Franco-Prussian War and the Algerian War, said it’s “disheartening” to see the current global situation, particularly the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

“It’s tragic that humanity hasn’t learned from history, and we continue to see the same situations recur. The violence and destruction caused by war are deeply concerning.”

The 70-year-old French novelist and the recipient of this year's Pak Kyongni Prize shared these thoughts during a press conference in Seoul.

"In Europe, there's a growing tendency to hide and avoid discussions about Nazism. I've heard there's a similar historical atmosphere in Korea,” said Germain.

After delving into the philosophical implications of evil in her philosophy dissertation, Germain turned to fiction with her 1985 debut novel “The Book of Nights,” which won multiple prestigious awards, including the Prix Femina. To date, she has published over 40 works and received numerous accolades.

The jury of the 13th Pak Kyongni Prize unanimously chose Germain as the winner, praising her work for “confronting the harsh realities of suffering and evil facing humanity while relentlessly pursuing the possibilities of life and hope.”

In an era where literature is often sidelined, Germain emphasized its enduring importance: “Through literature, we can explore the complexities of the human mind, the unsolved mysteries of existence and the essence of humanity.”

On her creative process, Germain explained, “I haven’t forced myself to write -- rather, I quietly wait for my characters to come to me. Writing a novel is an adventure, not a planned task. It’s a process of discovery each time.”