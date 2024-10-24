Salzburg Festival president highlights century-long event's strengths

The Salzburg Festival is more than a festival celebrating Mozart, although the connection between Mozart and the festival held in the city of the composer's birth continues to be strong.

“I believe that Mozart plays a crucial role in the festival, but what truly sets the Salzburg Festival apart is its dedication to showcasing a diverse array of programs,” Kristina Hammer, the president of Salzburg Festival, told reporters in Seoul on Wednesday.

Hammer, president of the festival since January 2022, made the remark during a press conference introducing the festival and its plans.

The Austrian city of Salzburg, with a population of just 150,000, has been home to the six-week festival for more than 100 years. Founded in 1920, the festival showcases opera, drama and concerts each year at 15 venues.

In the first nine months of this year, the small city welcomed about 40,000 Korean visitors.

“The commitment to introducing new works and emerging artists to the stage is one of the festival's greatest strengths,” she said.

“The festival creates stars, not just inviting stars to the festival,” she added.

One such example is Yoon Han-gyeol, a 30-year-old South Korean conductor and composer.

In 2023, Yoon won the prestigious Herbert von Karajan Young Conductors Award, marking a significant milestone as the first Korean to win the award.

Yoon made his professional conducting debut at this year's Salzburg Festival, leading the ORF Radio Symphony Orchestra Vienna in August. This opportunity is one of the key benefits awarded to the competition's winner.