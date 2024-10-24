New envoy expects upgrade in Uzbek-Korean ties

Uzbekistan’s newly appointed Ambassador to South Korea Alisher Abdusalomov (right) and Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young pose for a photo at Herald Media Group's office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. (Park Hae-mook/ Herald Media Group)

Uzbekistan’s newly appointed Ambassador to South Korea Alisher Abdusalomov expressed hopes for expanded economic, academic and tourism cooperation during a courtesy visit to Herald Media Group on Wednesday.

“It’s very interesting to hear the concerns of Korean companies and CEOs when doing business overseas at (The Herald's) Global Business Forum,” Abdusalomov said, sharing his memories of attending Herald Media Group’s biannual forum held last year.

Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young highlighted the significance of the 2021 memorandum of understanding signed between Korea Herald and the Uzbek Embassy, which fostered mutual awareness and enhanced bilateral prospects.

“The (memorandum) has been instrumental in enhancing media cooperation, people-to-people contact and promoting understanding between our nations,” said Choi.