New envoy expects upgrade in Uzbek-Korean ties

New envoy expects upgrade in Uzbek-Korean tiesBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Oct. 24, 2024 - 14:49
Uzbekistan’s newly appointed Ambassador to South Korea Alisher Abdusalomov expressed hopes for expanded economic, academic and tourism cooperation during a courtesy visit to Herald Media Group on Wednesday.
“It’s very interesting to hear the concerns of Korean companies and CEOs when doing business overseas at (The Herald's) Global Business Forum,” Abdusalomov said, sharing his memories of attending Herald Media Group’s biannual forum held last year.
Herald Media Group CEO Choi Jin-young highlighted the significance of the 2021 memorandum of understanding signed between Korea Herald and the Uzbek Embassy, which fostered mutual awareness and enhanced bilateral prospects.
“The (memorandum) has been instrumental in enhancing media cooperation, people-to-people contact and promoting understanding between our nations,” said Choi.
Choi also suggested academia as a key area for cooperation, alongside business and tourism.
Diplomatic ties between Uzbekistan and South Korea reached a new level in 2019 when their relationship was upgraded to a "special strategic partnership."
Uzbekistan and South Korea have agreed to declare 2025 the “Year of Mutual Exchange,” with a series of joint events planned to deepen economic and cultural connections, according to the Uzbek Embassy in Seoul.
Abdusalomov is a career diplomat and trade expert with a master’s in international trade from Kyung Hee University. Previously, he led the Senate chairperson's secretariat and served as a trade advisor at Uzbekistan's embassies in Japan and South Korea.
