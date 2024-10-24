N. Korea installing unidentified structures on disconnected inter-Korean road: source

Most Popular
-
1
[Behind the K-pop Scene] 'K-pop is all about money'
-
2
Seoul to mull more Ukraine support based on Pyongyang’s level of involvement: official
-
3
Seoul unveils plan to move 68km of railways underground
-
4
N. Korea's support puts Putin in its debt: experts
-
5
Kakao’s AI service Kanana aims for ‘next KakaoTalk’
-
6
[KH Explains] Tesla’s vague robotaxi vision may let Hyundai-Waymo narrow gap
-
7
[ASEAN Plus Korea] 'Restrictive immigration may dampen Southeast Asian interest in Korea'
-
8
[LLG] Repairing toys seemed like simple task. It turned out to be deeply emotional
-
9
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jennie, Rose set career-highs
-
10
Gangbuk office apologizes for video parodying NewJeans' Hanni
N. Korea installing unidentified structures on disconnected inter-Korean road: sourceBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 24, 2024 - 09:53
North Korea is building unidentified structures on an eastern inter-Korean road that it blew up last week, a source said Thursday, amid heightened cross-border tensions over the North's border activities.
Last Tuesday, North Korea blew up sections of the eastern Donghae Line and the western Gyeongui Line, just north of the border, days after vowing to cut off all roads and railways linked to the South and build front-line defense structures.
Since the explosions, South Korea's border surveillance assets have spotted the North leveling the ground on the two disconnected roads and recently installing the structures on the Donghae road, according to the military source.
The structures are suspected to possibly serve as the frame for concrete border barriers.
The source said the military has yet to detect signs of the North building such structures on the Gyeongui road.
This month's explosions marked the complete dismantling of inter-Korean land routes once seen as symbols of reconciliation and cooperation between the two Koreas.
North Korea has been wiping out traces of unification after its leader Kim Jong-un late last year defined the Koreas as "two hostile states" and said there is no point in seeking reconciliation and unification with South Korea. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
What would N. Korean troops mean for the war with Ukraine?
-
S. Korea's economy grows weaker-than-expected in Q3
-
Korea building law database system for foreign nationals: minister