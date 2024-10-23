NATO says has 'confirmed evidence' N.Korea troops in Russia

Most Popular
NATO says has 'confirmed evidence' N.Korea troops in RussiaBy AFP
Published : Oct. 23, 2024 - 22:16
NATO countries have confirmed evidence that North Korea has sent troops to Russia, an alliance spokeswoman said Wednesday, warning it would be a major escalation if they head to Ukraine.
"Allies have confirmed evidence of a DPRK troop deployment to Russia. If these troops are destined to fight in Ukraine, it would mark a significant escalation in North Korea's support for Russia's illegal war and yet another sign of Russia's significant losses on the front lines," Farah Dakhlallah said in a statement.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. (AFP)
