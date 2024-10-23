KBS nominates main anchor Park Jang-beom as new president

The board of directors at South Korea's largest public broadcaster KBS on Wednesday recommended its main news anchor as new president and CEO, officials said.

During an extra board meeting in the day, Park Jang-beom was chosen to replace current CEO Park Min to be the 27th president of the broadcaster out of three candidates, including the incumbent chief.

The decision needs approval from President Yoon Suk Yeol. If confirmed, the new president's term will begin on Dec. 10 to run through Dec. 9, 2027.

Park, an economics graduate at Yonsei University, joined KBS as a journalist in 1994 and has served as a London correspondent, chief secretary and in other various positions. Park is currently the chief presenter of KBS' prime-time news. (Yonhap)