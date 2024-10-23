Samsung SDI showcases next-gen battery lineup at mobility show

Samsung SDI’s exhibition booth at the Daegu International Future Auto & Mobility Expo that kicked off Thursday in Daegu. (Samsung SDI)

Samsung SDI said Wednesday it has showcased its battery lineup, ranging from the prismatic battery P6 to the next-generation all-solid-state battery, at the Daegu International Future Auto & Mobility Expo.

The company’s all-solid-state battery for electric vehicles boasts an energy density of 900 watt-hours per liter with a cathode-free structure. It is known to be theoretically safer than conventional lithium-ion batteries that use flammable liquid electrolytes. It sent samples to client companies late last year and received positive feedback.

It also displayed the 46-series cylindrical battery -- a 46mm diameter battery that has higher capacity and power output than the existing 21700 model -- for micro-mobility such as electrified scooters and bicycles. It is set to start mass production early next year.

The LFP+ battery applied a new electrode technology, improving energy density by more than 10 percent compared to previous LFP batteries. Primarily designed for commercial vehicles, it can last for over 5,000 cycles and fast-charge EVs to 80 percent in 20 minutes.

In addition, Samsung SDI also presented a moduleless cell-to-pack (CTP) battery pack, which enables higher energy density and reduces production costs. The company also displayed the BMW iX, e-scooters and e-bikes that either currently use or are scheduled to adopt Samsung’s battery cells.

Samsung SDI highlighted its ESG initiatives, such as the RE100 action plan, waste battery recycling efforts and strategies to achieve carbon neutrality.

“Samsung SDI is at the forefront of the global mobility market with its ‘super gap’ technologies and top product quality,” stated Samsung SDI CEO Choi Yoon-ho. “We will continue to spearhead the future mobility market through the targeted mass production of next-generation products such as all-solid-state batteries and 46-series cylindrical batteries.”

The exhibition, now in its eighth year, is co-hosted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and Daegu, the third-largest city following Seoul and Busan. The event brings together 200 companies related to the mobility sector.