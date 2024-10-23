Cho Yong-pil drops 20th studio album, possibly his last

Cho Yong-pil, a living legend of the Korean music scene, has returned with his 20th full-length album, “20.”

The album is composed of seven tracks, including new songs as well as songs from the project singles “Road to 20—Prelude 1” and “Road to 20—Prelude 2,” which were released in 2022 and 2023. The album spans a variety of genres, including rock, electronica and ballads.

Marking the 56th anniversary of his debut this year, the 74-year-old singer mentioned that this might be his "last album." He added that if good songs come to him, he may still release singles, showing his enduring passion for music.

This new album is his first full-length release in 11 years, following "Hello" in 2013.

“It was incredibly challenging to release new songs after turning 70, but I worked hard. Albums aren’t made easily. They have to satisfy me. I’ve created many songs, but the next day, when I look at the sheet music again, I no longer like them. There must be hundreds of songs like that,” said Cho.

The main track, “It’ll Be Okay,” is a modern rock song meant to offer encouragement and support to everyone.

“I was watching a sports game on TV this spring, and the camera focused solely on the winners, completely ignoring the losers. It made me think about how the losers must feel. Of course, they’d be upset and disappointed, but if it were me, I’d think, ‘I’ll win next time, I’ll stay strong, and it’s okay for now.’ I shared this story with the lyricist,” Cho explained.

Despite his age, Cho is known for his undying passion for music. “A singer must first and foremost love singing and love music. Even now, I study and practice different vocal techniques and ways to project my voice.”

“In the past, some notes wouldn’t have been a big deal, but now, because of my age, they’re more challenging. But still, when recording, I don't just record parts and stitch them together. It has to be done in one go.”

“I hope my voice stays in good condition for singing for a long time. Through practice, I’ll keep training my voice to stay strong,” the singer added with a smile.

Cho made his debut in 1968 as part of the rock band Atkins. His 1976 hit “Come Back to Busan” raised him to stardom, which was solidified with his first album in 1980, featuring hits like “Woman Outside the Window” and “Short Hair,” which became the first album in Korean music history to sell a million copies.

He has since set countless records, including being the first singer to surpass 10 million cumulative album sales, the first Korean singer to perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York, and the first to perform at Carnegie Hall in the US.

To celebrate the release of his new album, Cho will hold concerts on Nov. 23, 24 and 30, and Dec. 1 at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Seoul.