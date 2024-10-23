Gochujang heats up US as Americans seek out ‘swicy’ food

As the new trend of spicy-sweet -- "swicy" -- flavors has been gaining ground in the US restaurant scene, Korean gochujang (red chile pepper paste) is gaining popularity.

According to a Tuesday report from CNBC, more Americans are seeking bold flavors, and gochujang has become one of the key ingredients fueling this movement.

“Common menu items have paired fruity flavors with chili powder or used sauces like hot honey and gochujang, a red chile (pepper) paste that’s a popular Korean condiment,” the article stated.

Market research firm Datassential revealed that 10 percent of US restaurants now feature "swicy" items — a 1.8 percent increase over the past year. This trend is being driven largely by Gen Z, those born between 1997 and 2012.

Shake Shack’s Korean-style fried chicken sandwich, smothered in a gochujang-based sauce, was highlighted as an example of this growing craze.

Data from the Korea Customs Service also reflects this surge in popularity. Gochujang exports hit $61.92 million last year, a 17.8 percent jump from the previous year, breaking the $60 million mark for the first time.

Additionally, in the first quarter of this year, gochujang exports reached $15.93 million, a 4.9 percent increase on-year.

The US is at the heart of this trend -- accounting for 17.8 percent of gochujang exports last year, with $21.1 million worth of the sauce arriving on American shelves.

Meanwhile, the total export of Korean sauces, including gochujang, reached a record $384 million last year, up 6.2 percent. By April this year, exports had already hit $130.93 million, with 23 percent of that headed to the US.