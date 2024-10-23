[Photo News] Hana opens 99th nursery

Most Popular
-
1
[Behind the K-pop Scene] 'K-pop is all about money'
-
2
Seoul to mull more Ukraine support based on Pyongyang’s level of involvement: official
-
3
[Oddities] What's in a name? How Koreans faked their way to Kim, Lee and Park
-
4
Seoul warns Russian envoy on North Korea troop deployment
-
5
Opening game of Korean Series suspended due to rain
-
6
Russian, N. Korean flags displayed together on Ukraine battlefield
-
7
Kakao’s AI service Kanana aims for ‘next KakaoTalk’
-
8
[ASEAN Plus Korea] 'Restrictive immigration may dampen Southeast Asian interest in Korea'
-
9
Illit releases new EP amid accusations of plagiarizing NewJeans
-
10
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Jennie, Rose set career-highs
[Photo News] Hana opens 99th nurseryBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 23, 2024 - 14:14
Hana Financial Group announced Wednesday that it has opened the 99th nursery of its "100 Nursery Building Project" in Dongdaemun, central Seoul. The latest facility, "Hoegi Hana Nursery," is a public child care center serving multicultural families, offering space for up to 60 infants and children under five. The five-story building includes playrooms and an outdoor playground. Since launching the initiative in 2018, Hana Financial Group has partnered with regional governments to address Korea's low birth rate by building nurseries nationwide, investing 150 billion won ($108.5 million) in the effort. The group is set to reach its 100th nursery soon. The photo shows Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung (back row, fifth from left) posing with children and related officials during the opening ceremony Tuesday. (Hana Financial Group)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Seoul unveils plan to move 68 km of railways underground
-
N. Korea's support puts Putin in its debt: experts
-
'Restrictive immigration may dampen ASEAN interest in Korea'