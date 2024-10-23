[Photo News] Hana opens 99th nursery

Hana Financial Group announced Wednesday that it has opened the 99th nursery of its "100 Nursery Building Project" in Dongdaemun, central Seoul. The latest facility, "Hoegi Hana Nursery," is a public child care center serving multicultural families, offering space for up to 60 infants and children under five. The five-story building includes playrooms and an outdoor playground. Since launching the initiative in 2018, Hana Financial Group has partnered with regional governments to address Korea's low birth rate by building nurseries nationwide, investing 150 billion won ($108.5 million) in the effort. The group is set to reach its 100th nursery soon. The photo shows Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung (back row, fifth from left) posing with children and related officials during the opening ceremony Tuesday. (Hana Financial Group)