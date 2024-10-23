Top security officials of S. Korea, Poland express concerns over NK-Russia military ties

South Korea's National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik (right) shakes hands with Polish Secretary of State and Head of the National Security Bureau Jacek Siewiera during their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (Yonhap)

The top security officials of South Korea and Poland on Wednesday expressed concerns over growing military ties between North Korea and Russia and agreed to expand their nations' security and defense industry cooperation in response, the presidential office said.

National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik held a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Jacek Siewiera, ahead of a summit between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Polish President Andrzej Duda on Thursday.

The two officials discussed the security environments in Europe and Asia, focusing on concerns about North Korea's preparations to send its troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Both sides shared "serious concerns" regarding the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and emphasized the need for coordinated action with the international community to address growing security threats.

During the talk, they reviewed ongoing cooperation in the defense sector and agreed to maintain communication to further strengthen their ties.

In 2022, Poland signed procurement deals worth 17 trillion won ($12.4 billion) to buy K2 tanks, K9 self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light attack aircraft and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers from South Korea to bolster its defenses in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

South Korea recently signed a deal to purchase suicide drones from Poland to counter North Korea's rising threats. (Yonhap)