Seoul shares open higher on retail buying

Most Popular
-
1
[Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo
-
2
Seoul city to spend $326m on fighting 'loneliness'
-
3
Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate
-
4
[Behind the K-pop Scene] 'K-pop is all about money'
-
5
Seoul warns Russian envoy on North Korea troop deployment
-
6
Seoul to mull more Ukraine support based on Pyongyang’s level of involvement: official
-
7
[Oddities] What's in a name? How Koreans faked their way to Kim, Lee and Park
-
8
[Herald Interview] Hanjin scion readies for big leap
-
9
Opening game of Korean Series suspended due to rain
-
10
Yoon meets Han amid escalating tension within ruling party
Seoul shares open higher on retail buyingBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 23, 2024 - 09:33
Seoul shares opened higher Wednesday on retail buying, though investors remain cautious due to concerns over a slower pace of the Federal Reserve's rate cuts.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 3.53 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,574.23 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, US stocks closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.02 percent to 42,924.89, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.18 percent to 18,573.13.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.9 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. declined 1.7 percent, and state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. shed 0.5 percent.
Among gainers, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rose 1.5 percent, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. climbed 1.4 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. was up 1.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,380.50 won against the US dollar, down 0.4 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Seoul's support for Kyiv hangs on NK involvement
-
'K-pop is all about money'
-
'Restrictive immigration may dampen ASEAN interest in Korea'