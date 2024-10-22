Hezbollah claims drone attack on Israeli PM's residence

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, on Sept. 27. (AP-Yonhap)

Hezbollah claimed responsibility Tuesday for a drone attack last week targeting the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and acknowledged that some of its fighters have been taken captive by the Israeli army.

Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afif made the remarks during a press conference in Beirut's southern suburbs that was cut short following an Israeli evacuation warning for the area.

An Israeli strike hit a target hundreds of meters (yards) away from the site of the conference just minutes after journalists left, an AFP video journalist said.

Hezbollah "declares its full, complete and exclusive responsibility for the Caesarea operation targeting... Netanyahu," Afif said. On Saturday, Netanyahu accused Hezbollah of attempting to assassinate him and his wife after a drone was launched towards his residence in the central town of Caesarea.

Afif also acknowledged that some of the group's fighters were captured by the Israeli army without giving numbers.

"On the issue of captives currently held by the enemy, I say: I know that the enemy is not committed to the ethics of war and international conventions but it bears the responsibility of preserving the lives of the captives," Afif said.

Previously, the Israeli army said it has captured a total of four Hezbollah fighters since the start of its ground offensive in Lebanon, and released video footage it said showed one of them answering questions.

Afif also said the group's micro-financing firm Al-Qard al-Hassan took all necessary precautions ahead of Israeli strikes last week, vowing to "fulfil its obligations" towards depositors.

The firm "had anticipated such... an aggression and has taken all precautions and will do everything that is necessary to fulfil its obligations towards depositors," he said. (AFP)