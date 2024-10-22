[ASEAN Plus Korea] 'Restrictive immigration may dampen Southeast Asian interest in Korea'

ASEAN-Korea Center Secretary-General Kim Jae-shin poses for a photo during an interview with The Korea Herald in his office in Seoul. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

South Korea's attempts to make its immigration rules more restrictive to reduce the number of unregistered immigrants here could easily backfire, a veteran diplomat said, adding that the current popularity of the Korean Wave is far from everlasting.

Kim Jae-shin, secretary-general of the ASEAN-Korea Center, noted much interest among people in Southeast Asia in learning about South Korea and its culture. However, he cautioned that making immigration procedures for citizens of the 10 countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations more difficult and harsh could potentially foster negative perceptions toward South Korea.

"We might be able to go all out to crack down on those who are living and working here illegally, but in exchange, that might trigger sweeping anti-Korea sentiment," said Kim, 67, who formerly served as ambassador to the Philippines and Germany.

Nearly 27 percent of Korea's 2.1 million foreign residents hail from the 10 ASEAN member countries, according to the latest data from the Justice Ministry. Data also shows that the number of people from Southeast Asian countries living in Korea with long-term visas jumped 47.5 percent from 2019 to August this year.

On the other side of what appears to be an outcome of ASEAN's Hallyu boom, crackdowns on foreign national residents here have become rampant and immigration rules more difficult and restrictive for potential travelers.

In the first half of this year, immigration authorities arrested nearly 24,000 people through crackdowns on unregistered foreign nationals here, including those from Southeast Asia. In the meantime, the number of unregistered foreign residents here fell about 4 percent to 414,000 over eight months to June.

In a recent high-profile case, South Korea forcibly deported two Filipina caregivers who had been participating in Seoul's foreign caregiver pilot project, after they had gone missing from their accommodations in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. They were later found working other jobs in Busan, citing excessive work and surveillance in the program.

Against this backdrop, Kim said South Korean authorities should not treat unregistered immigrants as massive criminals, given that such harsh treatment can easily influence the way people in other countries view South Korea.

"It is important to prevent illegal immigration. But there is a saying in Korea, 'Do not kill the entire cow just to fix its horns,'" Kim said, referring to an ancient proverb that warns not to go overboard and end up creating major problems out of the desire to fix a minor blemish.

"We have to deal with the problem of unregistered immigrants together. We have to live with it. It is one of the inevitable parts of our society that we need to embrace."