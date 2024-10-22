Leeum Museum of Art opens its art archive gems to public

Visitors to the Leeum Museum of Art, Korea's largest private museum run by the Samsung Foundation of Culture, can now view previously private archives on Korean art and the history of the museum, either at the museum by reservation or digitally via its website.

The archives are divided into two sections -- Museum Archive and Art Archive -- and encompass some 86,000 items. The museum’s archive collection began in 1998 with some 40,000 items donated by Korea’s first-generation art critic and journalist, Yi Ku-yol, and 45,000 items from some 160 Korean contemporary and modern artists, such as To Sang-bong and Choi Wook-kyung.

The Art Archive features materials that provide insights into the currents of pre-1950 art while the Museum Archive preserves records of exhibitions held at Hoam Museum of Art, Hoam Gallery, Rodin Gallery, Platue and Leeum Museum of Art, including the 1982 inaugural exhibition at Hoam Museum of Art with English sculptor Henry Moore’s works.