Exhibition reflects on mortality, journey to afterlife

Traditional Korean wooden funereal figurines are on display during the exhibition “Kokdu” at the National Folk Museum of Korea on Tuesday. (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald)

At first glance, wooden figurines on display in glass cases appear inviting -- some look like a souvenir at a gift shop -- until you take a closer look.

“I wasn’t actually aware that the exhibition is about death,” said Erwin Nieto, 35, a tourist from the Philippines who happened to drop by the exhibition “Kokdu” at the National Folk Museum of Korea on Tuesday.

“But you know, reading the documents, the copies, it actually tells you there’s comfort in death. It’s really nice to see such culture,” Nieto added, referring to descriptions written under each wooden figurine. The traditional Korean wooden carvings of human and animal forms called “kkokdu” were placed on funeral biers to accompany the dead to their afterlife.

Some 250 figurines are on view at the special exhibition, some 70 percent of them from a collector who gifted them to the museum last year.

“Most of the kkokdu items we have here are from the late 19th century and early 20th century,” said Yim Se-kyung, the museum curator who oversees the exhibition. “Up to 30 kkokdu pieces are attached to a single bier. If it is a small bier, about 10 wooden figurines were the norm," Yim added.

The size of the bier did not necessarily reflect the social class of the household. The funeral carriages of the upper class and government officials faced stricter government scrutiny, according to Yim, who noted ordinary people appeared to have had fancier bier and kkokdu.