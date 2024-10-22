Kumho Tire launches digital twin system in R&D push

South Korean tiremaker Kumho Tire announced Tuesday that it has officially launched its tire digital twin system, marking a major step in the company’s efforts to digitalize its tire development process.

Shifting from traditional physical testing to virtual tire development, Kumho Tire said the new system enables the automatic design of multiple tire versions using digital data and big data-based performance predictions. With the help of artificial intelligence, the system then selects the optimal design, followed by a virtual evaluation based on vehicle dynamics analysis to verify tire performance.

“Tires must meet strict standards for rolling resistance, braking, wear, comfort and noise reduction,” a company official explained, emphasizing the need to optimize key design factors like compounds, tread patterns, structure and shape for more efficient testing and improvement of these elements.

With this system, Kumho Tire expects to shorten development timelines, improve performance and reduce costs.

Kim Keewoon, head of Kumho Tire’s Virtual Product Development Center, elaborated on the company’s strategy: “Kumho Tire is incorporating new technologies such as CAE, artificial intelligence and digital transformation into the tire development process. The DT system will enhance our technological competitiveness and support the development of more advanced, higher-performance tires.”

Looking ahead, Kumho Tire plans to evolve its digital twin system into a cloud-based platform, enabling tire designers to work seamlessly from any location. The company also aims to enhance its performance prediction systems using big data analytics and introduce driving simulators integrated with vehicle dynamics analysis.