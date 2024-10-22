G-Dragon to perform at 2024 MAMA

K-pop icon G-Dragon will perform at the 2024 MAMA, the world’s largest K-pop awards ceremony, held this year in Los Angeles and Osaka, Japan.

According to the event’s organizer CJ ENM, G-Dragon will take the stage on the event's last day in Osaka. As this is his first MAMA appearance in nine years, he is expected to unveil new releases during his performance.

Other artists performing at this year's MAMA revealed on Tuesday include BoyNextDoor, (G)I-dle, Plave and Bibi.

The annual K-pop awards ceremony, which garners global attention with its scale and iconic performances befitting its 25-year history, will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, on Nov. 21 and at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Nov. 22 and 23.

The event will be broadcast live around the world on Mnet and its YouTube channels as well as Mnet K-pop and Mnet TV.