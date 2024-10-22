Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Sexless marriages: Why more prevalent in S. Korea?

    [AtoZ into Korean mind] Sexless marriages: Why more prevalent in S. Korea?
  2. 2

    Evidence points to NK's looming troop deployment in Ukraine war

    Evidence points to NK's looming troop deployment in Ukraine war
  3. 3

    [Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo

    [Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo
  4. 4

    Religious school activities violate freedom: Seoul Education Office

    Religious school activities violate freedom: Seoul Education Office
  5. 5

    Seoul city to spend $326m on fighting 'loneliness'

    Seoul city to spend $326m on fighting 'loneliness'
  1. 6

    Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate

    Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate
  2. 7

    [Herald Interview] Hanjin scion readies for big leap

    [Herald Interview] Hanjin scion readies for big leap
  3. 8

    [Exclusive] Iranian bank may consider closing Korea branch: source

    [Exclusive] Iranian bank may consider closing Korea branch: source
  4. 9

    [KH Explains] Indonesia's halal certification: Double-edged sword for Korean food industry?

    [KH Explains] Indonesia's halal certification: Double-edged sword for Korean food industry?
  5. 10

    Ban Ki-moon launches carbon transaction facility

    Ban Ki-moon launches carbon transaction facility
피터빈트

Seoul shares open lower after Wall Street dip

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 22, 2024 - 09:39

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened lower Tuesday as US stocks took a breather after reporting their longest weekly rally this year.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 16.66 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,588.26 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 percent to 42,931.60, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent to 18,540.01.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. declined 1.3 percent, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. shed 2.9 percent, and national flag carrier Korean Air Co. was down 1.7 percent.

Among gainers, state utility Korea Electric Power Corp. rose 2.6 percent, leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. climbed 0.2 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. was up 1.3 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,382.20 won against the dollar, down 7 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines