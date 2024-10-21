Lim Young-woong concert film breaks records, surpassing BTS

Korean trot star Lim Young-woong's concert film is making waves, surpassing BTS's record to become the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

According to CGV, the film “I'm Hero: The Stadium,” which captures his concert at Seoul World Cup Stadium held in May, has attracted over 343,000 cumulative viewers as of Saturday, setting a new record for live performance films in Korea.

This surpasses Lim's own previous record set by "I’m Hero: The Final," a film covering the singer's 2022 encore concert at Gocheok Sky Dome, which drew 250,000 viewers.

Lim's new movie has broken the long-standing concert film record previously held by BTS for five years. The BTS film "Love Yourself in Seoul," featuring the Seoul gig of the K-pop phenom's 2018 world tour, garnered 342,000 viewers when it was released in January 2019.

“I'm Hero: The Stadium” opened exclusively at CGV on Aug. 28. In addition to regular cinemas, it was also shown at IMAX and ScreenX cinemas, recreating the concert atmosphere.

Alongside live concert footage, the film offers a behind-the-scenes look at outdoor rehearsals and stage and sound setup presented in a documentary style.

Lim is set to hold another concert titled "Lim Young-woong Recital" at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul from Dec. 27 to 29 and again from Jan. 2 to 4 next year.