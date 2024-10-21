'Hellbound' returns: new and old faces rise from hell

From left: Lim Sung-jae, Moon So-ri, Kim Shin-rock, Kim Hyun-joo, Moon Geun-young and Kim Sung-cheol pose for a photo during a press conference held in Jung-gu, Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)

The international hit dark fantasy thriller "Hellbound" is returning to Netflix with a new season after three years.

The show's first season recorded an accumulated 110 million viewing hours within 10 days of its release, captivating local and international audiences alike with the story of Koreans receiving messages from ethereal beings about their impending damnation.

The second season, slated to release its first episode Friday, picks up the story eight years later with a dramatic twist — those who were previously condemned and sent to hell are now being resurrected.

Director Yeon Sang-ho, the creator of the hit webtoon "Hell" on which the series is based, returns to direct the second season. Yeon shared that the new season focuses on people grappling to restore order amidst chaos.

"While season one focused on the stories of people bewildered by a sudden supernatural phenomenon, season two delves into the stories of those who, amidst the chaos, try to establish their principles,” said Yeon during a press conference held in Jung-gu, Seoul, Monday.