'Hellbound' returns: new and old faces rise from hell

'Hellbound' returns: new and old faces rise from hellBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Oct. 21, 2024 - 14:58
The international hit dark fantasy thriller "Hellbound" is returning to Netflix with a new season after three years.
The show's first season recorded an accumulated 110 million viewing hours within 10 days of its release, captivating local and international audiences alike with the story of Koreans receiving messages from ethereal beings about their impending damnation.
The second season, slated to release its first episode Friday, picks up the story eight years later with a dramatic twist — those who were previously condemned and sent to hell are now being resurrected.
Director Yeon Sang-ho, the creator of the hit webtoon "Hell" on which the series is based, returns to direct the second season. Yeon shared that the new season focuses on people grappling to restore order amidst chaos.
"While season one focused on the stories of people bewildered by a sudden supernatural phenomenon, season two delves into the stories of those who, amidst the chaos, try to establish their principles,” said Yeon during a press conference held in Jung-gu, Seoul, Monday.
The new season introduces Kim Sung-cheol, known for playing the main villain in Netflix's "Sweet Home" and his roles in musicals, such as "Death Note" and "Monte Cristo." He replaces actor Yoo Ah-in, convicted of repeated drug use in September, as Jung Jin-soo, a central character in the series.
Kim noted that he worked to embody Jung as depicted in the webtoon "Hell."
"We aimed to make the hairstyle and other elements (of Jung) similar to the original work," said Kim.
"Personally, when there is an original work, I always want to stay true to the model, and that was the case this time as well. I tried my best to deliver a voice and expressions that would make the audience feel, 'This is how Jung from the webtoon would speak,” said Kim.
"What I liked most was how much he resembled the original Jung Jin-soo from the comic," said Yeon.
"(Jung is) a character who could be a double-edged sword, but Kim made me feel confident that he could pull off the role. I watched him in a musical, and the energy he displayed was extraordinary,” said Yeon.
Another point of interest is the casting of Moon Geun-young, known for her roles in hit films such as "A Tale of Two Sisters" and "My Little Bride," as one of the leaders of Arrowhead. Arrowhead is a group of aggressive extremists who pursue the teachings of New Truth.
This is the most radical transformation she has experienced, Moon noted.
"I've always had a deep interest and passion for new roles. Since they weren't always given to me as I wished, I felt hungry for them. Director Yeon handed me such a fascinating character and I’m thrilled," she said.
