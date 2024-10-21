Seoul city to spend $330m on fighting 'loneliness'

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday released a comprehensive plan to support a growing number of Seoul residents struggling with loneliness and social isolation.

The initiative, called “Loneliness-Free Seoul,” aims to intervene early to tackle loneliness at its root and prevent people from dying alone, known as “lonely deaths,” which have been rapidly increasing in the city. Over the next five years, the city plans to invest a total of 451.3 billion won ($326 million) to ensure no resident feels alone, according to the city.

At the core of this initiative is the “Smart 24 Platform,” which has online and offline ways lonely residents -- including foreign national residents -- can seek assistance and counseling.

A highlight of this platform is the “Goodbye Loneliness 120” helpline, a dedicated 24-hour hotline for those struggling with being lonely. Set to begin operations in April next year, callers dialing through the 120 Dasan Call Center can connect directly with trained counselors by pressing a specific number. Additionally, there will be follow-up support, such as counseling, on-site visits and emergency interventions, Seoul city officials said.

The service extends beyond those experiencing loneliness to include their friends, family and neighbors who may have concerns or wish to offer support.

Moreover, as part of the “Smart 24 Platform,” the city will pilot community spaces known as Seoul Heart Convenience Stores. These venues will offer spaces for residents who feel isolated to enjoy simple meals, including Seoul Ramyeon — an instant noodle product created to promote the city‘s slogan “Seoul, my soul.” Before visiting, individuals can complete a checklist assessing their level of social isolation, and upon arrival, there will be snacks and they can talk to counselors. Four such locations are set to open in 2025, according to the city.

Furthermore, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced plans to expand its mental health counseling services, previously only for high-risk groups, to include all residents. Under the “Seoul Psychological Support Platform” initiative, residents will be able to search for and book appointments at public and private mental health institutions.

The city plans to offer one-on-one services once a week for eight weeks, starting with 20,000 participants and gradually expanding. Additionally, the city plans to expand district-based mental health counseling centers to 27 locations by 2026, further strengthening community-based mental health services. Whether counseling will be offered in English will be determined after the final plan is released, according to a Seoul city official.

To promote daily engagement and combat loneliness, the city also plans to introduce the “365 Seoul Challenge,“ which will link prominent city events, such as outdoor libraries and festivals, to a points system that rewards participation. Participants who engage in these challenges can earn incentives, such as Seoul Skyway tickets, Han River camping site passes and Seoul Botanic Park entry passes.

The city plans to take a more proactive approach to identify and support individuals who do not reach out for help or have cut off external communication. Saying that single-person households often order food via delivery, the city intends to collaborate with delivery platforms to display pop-up windows that assess consumers‘ isolation risks. Additionally, to encourage more social interaction, dining discounts will be offered to promote eating out.

For households identified as socially isolated through various channels, the city will conduct initial consultations and, after assessment, the city will apply tailored interventions such as “Seoul Connection Prescriptions,” which include providing therapeutic activities in gardens and forests.

To change perceptions of loneliness and isolation, the city will introduce “Loneliness-Free Week,” featuring events like loneliness talk concerts. Prominent figures with such experiences will participate to inspire and encourage residents, according to Seoul city.

“Loneliness and isolation are not just personal challenges but societal issues we all need to address,“ said Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon. ”We are committed to leveraging all of our administrative resources to create a ‘loneliness-free Seoul,’ ensuring meticulous management from prevention to returning to society and preventing further isolation.“