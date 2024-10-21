Kim Woo-sung of The Rose makes waves on Billboard charts

Singer Kim Woo-sung's second full-length album, "4444," released Oct, has ranked sixth on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Albums chart, the highest-ever ranking for a Korean male artist.

The album by the member of the band The Rose also ranked on multiple Billboard charts, including eighth on the Heatseekers Albums chart and 15th on the Current Album Sales chart.

“4444” showcases Kim's musical evolution, featuring a diverse collection of eight tracks spanning various genres. The album blends elements of electronic music with rock and alternative pop, presenting Kim's unique music style, according to Transparent Arts, Kim's agency.

Debted in 2017, The Rose has performed at major international festivals. In April, The Rose performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, becoming the first Korean band to perform on a Coachella stage.

As a solo artist, Kim embarked on his world tour “B4 WE DIE” last Thursday. The tour will continue until Nov. 17, with performances in London, Paris, Melbourne, Brooklyn and Los Angeles.