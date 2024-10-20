[Behind the K-pop scene] Norwegian K-pop songwriter Eline Noelia Myreng

Eline Noelia Myreng (Courtesy of Eline Noelia Myreng) Eline Noelia Myreng (Courtesy of Eline Noelia Myreng)

Norwegian singer-songwriter Eline Noelia Myreng was working part-time as a bartender in Oslo, Norway, when she co-wrote K-pop girl group Ive’s hit single, “I Am,” for their 2023 studio album, "I’ve Ive." That success transformed her dream of becoming a full-time music producer into reality -- at just 25 years old. “I co-produced this track (‘I Am’) with Audun (Agnar Guldbrandsen) and Kristin (Marie Skolem). We wrote it in a basement under an oyster bar in Oslo, right before I had a night shift as a bartender. I was hustling, writing songs with the hope of doing it full-time,” Myreng said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Oct. 8. “Now, I’m fortunate enough to be doing songwriting full-time.” Myreng has already worked with a variety of K-pop artists, including Kiss of Life, Hyo from Girls’ Generation and Miyeon of (G)I-dle. However, her career didn’t start in K-pop. Before diving into songwriting, she performed as an event vocalist at over 500 concerts. It wasn’t until she decided to focus on writing music and studied at Limpi, a Norwegian school affiliated with the Los Angeles Academy of Artists and Music Production, that she found her niche in K-pop.

“I didn’t initially plan to write for K-pop, but a mentor at Limpi told me that the music I was making for myself had a lot of similarities with K-pop. They encouraged me to give it a try, and that’s how it all started,” she explained. Myreng didn’t consciously set out to write K-pop music; she just wrote what she loved -- big sounds, cool production and high-energy tracks. Her style, rooted in dance-pop and synth-pop popular in the 2010s, naturally aligned with the K-pop sound. “I grew up listening to a lot of dance-pop in the 2010s -- big vocals, creative concepts and bold styles. My favorite pop stars were Beyonce, Rihanna, Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera. They were daring and colorful, which is similar to what K-pop stars are doing now,” she said. Myreng said she’s always admired K-pop from afar, appreciating its complexity, and was fascinated by the blend of elements in each song. “It’s a whole new world in music. K-pop always keeps you entertained, and that inspired me to dive deeper into it," she said. One of the things she loves most about producing K-pop is the collaborative, team-driven process -- much like being in a K-pop group itself. When writing songs, the team often records the demo as a group to mimic the feel of a multimember K-pop act. “The fun part about writing for K-pop is capturing all the different voices and attitudes in their music. When I’m in the studio, I get to rap and sing with different techniques to make each part sound distinct. It’s important that every member of the group has their moment to shine,” she said.

