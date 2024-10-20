KB Kookmin Bank adds two new branches in India

Most Popular
-
1
North Korea sends troops to support Russia in Ukraine war: NIS
-
2
Ruling bloc divided over prosecutors' move to dismiss stock manipulation charges against first lady
-
3
N. Korea claims discovering remains of drone sent from S. Korea in Pyongyang
-
4
Korea Zinc, Trafigura chiefs to meet in Korea next month amid management battle
-
5
Relaxing fall foliage trips, popular autumn getaways in Seoul
-
6
Yoon, ruling party head to hold meeting next week amid first lady controversies
-
7
Unionized workers at Seoul Natl. Univ. Hospital decide to strike starting Oct. 31
-
8
S. Korea to conduct biennial mental health checkup for youth
-
9
Hakgojae Gallery aims to embrace diverse art with show of actor Ha Jung-woo's works
-
10
Part-time teachers increasingly taking on homeroom duties: data
KB Kookmin Bank adds two new branches in IndiaBy Park Min-ha
Published : Oct. 20, 2024 - 14:54
KB Kookmin Bank said on Sunday that services will begin on Monday at its new branches in Chennai and Pune as the Korean bank seeks to expand its footing in the Indian market.
Chennai, the largest city in southern India, serves as a major commercial and manufacturing hub, while Pune, in India’s western coastal region, is an emerging center for cutting-edge industries such as information technology and biotechnology.
Including its Gurugram branch, which opened in 2019, KB Kookmin Bank now has three branches in India. The expansion was given approval by the Reserve Bank of India just four months ago, as the Korean bank aims to strengthen its presence in the country.
The new branches in Chennai and Pune will offer a range of services, including lending, deposits, export-import financial services, as well as general and digital banking services for individual customers. Together with its existing branch, KB Kookmin Bank said it plans to provide financial solutions tailored to each Indian client’s needs.
“We will make efforts to meet the financial needs of Chennai and Pune. Given the immense potential of the Indian market, we hope to become a trusted financial partner for our customers,” said a KB Kookmin Bank official.
The launch of additional locations comes as South Korea and India are bolstering their economic cooperation. According to the Korea International Trade Association, Korea’s exports to India reached $18.9 billion in 2022, up from $15.6 billion in 2021.
More from Headlines
-
Evidence points to NK's looming troop deployment to Ukraine frontline
-
[Exclusive] Iranian bank may consider closing Korea branch: source
-
Medical schools under fire for poor conditions ahead of 2025 student surge