Evidence points to NK's looming troop deployment to Ukraine frontline

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un exchange documents during a signing ceremony of the new partnership in Pyongyang, North Korea, on June 19. (AP-Yonhap)

More reported evidence points to North Korean troops' presence in Russia's Far East region, as intelligence authorities of Seoul and Kyiv claim that North Korea is preparing to deploy soldiers to the frontline in Ukraine in what could be Pyongyang's first major intervention in an international conflict.

Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security on Saturday released a video via its official X account showing what it claimed were North Korean soldiers lining up and receiving uniforms and equipment in Russia's training ground in the Far East region.

CNN revealed questionnaires with sizing for uniforms and gear written in Russian and Korean languages, which North Korean recruits were asked to fill out. According to CNN, it obtained a copy of the questionnaire from Ukraine's state-run body.

This follows other footage posted to X that purportedly showed dozens of North Korean troops moving in formation while donning military equipment.

Those media revelations aligned with Seoul's confirmation Friday that at least 1,500 North Korean troops had already been shipped to Russia's Far East region.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service also noted that these soldiers were transported from Oct. 8-13 via seven Russian naval vessels and that they were issued fake identification documents to disguise them as Russian nationals from Siberian regions such as Yakutia and Buryatia.

The NIS also claimed that over 8 million units of ammunition had been shipped to Russia since August 2023 and that a high-ranking North Korean official was spotted at a missile launch near the Russia-Ukraine war frontline.

On the same day, President Yoon Suk Yeol presided over an emergency security meeting to discuss the security impact of the North Korean soldiers' dispatch to Russia, according to Yoon's office.

Alongside Seoul's confirmation, Kyiv's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov believed more than 11,000 North Korean soldiers would be ready to fight Ukraine alongside Russian forces by Nov. 1.