N. Korea sends about 20 trash balloons toward S. Korea: JCS

Most Popular
-
1
North Korea sends troops to support Russia in Ukraine war: NIS
-
2
Ruling bloc divided over prosecutors' move to dismiss stock manipulation charges against first lady
-
3
N. Korea claims discovering remains of drone sent from S. Korea in Pyongyang
-
4
Korea Zinc, Trafigura chiefs to meet in Korea next month amid management battle
-
5
Relaxing fall foliage trips, popular autumn getaways in Seoul
-
6
Yoon, ruling party head to hold meeting next week amid first lady controversies
-
7
Unionized workers at Seoul Natl. Univ. Hospital decide to strike starting Oct. 31
-
8
S. Korea to conduct biennial mental health checkup for youth
-
9
Hakgojae Gallery aims to embrace diverse art with show of actor Ha Jung-woo's works
-
10
Part-time teachers increasingly taking on homeroom duties: data
N. Korea sends about 20 trash balloons toward S. Korea: JCSBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 20, 2024 - 11:26
North Korea has floated about 20 balloons carrying trash toward South Korea since Saturday night, and some 10 objects from the balloons were found in the border county of Cheorwon, the South Korean military said Sunday.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the trash-loaded balloons were sent across the border between Saturday night and early Sunday and the fallen objects were household waste, such as paper and vinyl, and included no hazardous items.
The number of dropped items does not necessarily correspond to the number of balloons, as each balloon, which measures approximately 2 to 3 meters in diameter and 3 to 4 meters in length, usually contains several smaller bags.
Since late May, the North has launched more than 5,000 trash balloons to South Korea in retaliation against anti-Pyongyang leaflets launched by activists and North Korean defectors in the South. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Evidence points to NK's looming troop deployment to Ukraine frontline
-
[Exclusive] Iranian bank may consider closing Korea branch: source
-
Medical schools under fire for poor conditions ahead of 2025 student surge