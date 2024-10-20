Russia prepares Korean-language questionnaire for N. Korean soldiers: CNN

Most Popular
Russia prepares Korean-language questionnaire for N. Korean soldiers: CNNBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 20, 2024 - 10:59
Russia appears to have prepared a Korean-language questionnaire to facilitate the distribution of military equipment to North Korean soldiers deployed in its territory, CNN reported.
The questionnaire, provided by the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security (SPRAVDI), is seen as further evidence that North Korean troops may be joining Russian forces in the conflict in Ukraine.
The questionnaire includes instructions requesting soldiers to provide their hat, uniform and shoe sizes, with the same information also presented in Russian. The form includes sections labeled "Joseon" style size, a term commonly used by North Koreans to refer to Korea.
On Saturday, a video shared by the Ukrainian government-affiliated organization showed what appeared to be North Korean soldiers preparing for deployment at a Russian military training center, amid growing concerns over the North's plan to send thousands of its soldiers to support Russia in the Ukraine war.
In the footage, scores of Asian soldiers speaking with a North Korean accent receive gear at the Sergievsky Training Ground in Russia's Far East.
The footage came just a day after South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) confirmed that North Korea has decided to send around 10,000 troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine and has already begun deployment.
The NIS said that Pyongyang began transporting its special forces troops to Russia from Oct. 8 to 13, with approximately 1,500 North Korean soldiers transported during the first phase, using four amphibious landing ships and three escort vessels owned by Russia. (Yonhap)
