Relaxing fall foliage trips, popular autumn getaways in Seoul

From mountaineering to rail biking, Seoul and the surrounding cities offer a wide array of exciting opportunities to take in the flaming reds, dazzling yellows and brilliant orange hues this autumn season. But, if you want to enjoy the beautiful fall foliage and atmosphere without traveling too far, head to some of Seoul’s popular autumn getaways near subway stations that are easily accessible. Haneul Park in Mapo-gu

Haneul Park, one of the five parks of World Cup Park, is a popular spot for many families, friends and couples who come to the top of the hill for the stunning sunset and scenic night view of Seoul. In the fall, the seemingly endless field of silver grass becomes another reason to visit the park high up on a former landfill that has been reclaimed. Visitors can start their 20-minute stroll to the park from World Cup Stadium Station on Subway Line 6. Visitors can take an electric shuttle bus to the park, or if you feel up to it, you can climb up 331 steps on a wooden stairway. Most of the walking paths are paved, but there are also dirt paths that cross the grass fields. The dirt paths are smooth enough for a baby stroller to pass without any difficulty. Starting Saturday, the park will host the annual Seoul Silver Grass Festival through Oct. 25.

The festival will have special photo zones, live busking, a lighting show and hands-on activities, including key chain-making sessions and silver grass-themed bouquet-making programs. Seokchon Lake in Songpa-gu Seokchon Lake might have made a name for itself as an iconic spot for watching cherry blossoms in spring, but it turns into a second-to-none fall foliage spot in autumn.

Maple and ginko trees line the lake’s 4.17-kilometer circular walking trail, creating a ring of bold reds and yellows come autumn. Taking a light stroll under the colorful tree tunnel is certainly a way to enjoy the fall foliage. For those who wish to witness the gold and amber autumn foliage in a different way, a visit to the nearby Lotte World Tower -- the fifth tallest building in the world -- affords a jaw-dropping bird's eye view of Seokchon Lake. Enjoying French-style cuisine and seasonal cocktails at Sofitel Ambassador Seoul’s restaurant Fait Maison and rooftop bar Latitude32, respectively, can be other ways to enjoy some leaf-peeping. Seoul Forest in Seongdong-gu

Seoul Forest, located in Seongdong-gu, eastern Seoul, is a year-round go-to spot. Here, you can take a break from urban life and find emotional refuge. The forest trails grab your attention when the Metasequoia and ginkgo trees change their colors for fall. One of the great things about Seoul Forest is that you can explore the park to find something that catches your fancy. If you want to take a seat and feel the refreshing breeze, head to the park’s Hill of Wind.

