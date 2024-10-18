Police officers busted for embezzling seized property, sparking wider probe

Two police officers have been arrested on charges of tampering with seized property, triggering a nationwide investigation into the management of confiscated items, the Korean National Police Agency announced Friday.

According to Yongsan Police Station, a police official was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of embezzlement, as the officer allegedly stole hundreds of millions of won worth of confiscated property, including cash, while investigating a case he was assigned.

Another police official, identified by his last name Jung, was also arrested Monday on suspicion of stealing confiscated property, including cash, according to Gangnam Police Station.

Jung is suspected of allegedly embezzling seized property worth up to 300 million won ($218,696) from mid-June when he managed such seized property in the Investigation Division. Though he was transferred to a different division in July, the police added that he had reportedly continued his crime until early October. Jung was arrested after the police discovered a problem when reviewing the status of their seized property.

According to the police agency, both police officials have been removed from their positions and are on administrative leave.

Following a series of similar crimes in Seoul police stations, the KNPA announced that the agency would conduct an eight-day inspection of police stations’ confiscated items starting Friday, with a specific focus on cash.

Based on the inspection findings, the agency added that it plans to draft better management procedures for property seized by the police during investigations.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency also added on Friday that it is working on a detailed plan to better monitor how confiscated property has been managed thus far at all 31 police stations in the capital city.