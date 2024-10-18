Animal rights groups rescue 455 dogs from illegal puppy mill in Busan

Animal rights organizations have rescued 455 dogs from an illegal breeding facility in Busan, highlighting the ongoing issue of unlawful puppy mills in South Korea, a coalition of 15 organizations announced Friday.

The dogs, including various high-value breeds, were found crammed into filthy cages across the 230-square-meter site in Daejeo-dong, Gangseo-gu, which had been operating illegally for 25 years, according to the coalition.

The coordinated rescue was led by the Lucy's Friends, which comprises 15 groups, including KARA, T.B.T Rescue and LIFE in Freedom and Equality.

The coalition reported severe neglect and appalling conditions within the facility.

In front of the facility, assorted garbage littered the ground alongside scattered chicken bones and rat carcasses. Puppies were found crammed into rusty wire cages and were exposed to a range of contagious diseases, including skin infections and respiratory problems, leaving their health in a critically concerning state, according to local reports.

"This is unequivocally one of the most appalling sites nationwide," said Shim In-seop, director of LIFE, an animal protection organization.

Puppies bred at the facility were reportedly illegally funneled to auction houses after being laundered through a small-scale, licensed breeding establishment in Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province.

The facility was a hub for illegal breeding, unauthorized medical procedures and even slaughter operations, violating South Korea's Animal Protection Act, Lucy's Friends said. Despite this, local district authorities of Gangseo-gu had only penalized the facility for structural violations, according to Lucy's Friends.

The coalition accused both the city of Busan and district officials of complicity and neglect, demanding immediate comprehensive investigations and appropriate actions.

"This horrific result is a direct consequence of the city's and district's failure to act," they stated, urging the introduction of a proposed Korean "Lucy Law," which would ban pet auctions and strictly regulate pet breeding and sales.

Postrescue, the dogs are receiving care at facilities associated with Lucy's Friends and will undergo rehabilitation before being made available for adoption, the coalition said.