Samsung Display showcases latest OLED at Ferrari Finali Mondiali

Samsung Display showroom set up during Ferrari Finali Mondiali at Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit in Imola, Italy. (Samsung Display)

Samsung Display has joined the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, the iconic closing event of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli to showcase its high-quality organic light-emitting diode panels including the foldable models, the company said Friday.

During the event held Oct. 17-20 in Enzo and Dino Ferrari International Circuit in Imola, Italy, Samsung is displaying its latest OLED products in a 120-square-meter showroom designed to resemble a modern museum.

Among the products are a 34-inch display with 6K resolution, a 13.4-inch round OLED, the Flex S that offers double-sided foldability, the inward-folding Flex G and the 17.3-inch Flex Note Extendable, which ingeniously combines both foldable and slidable technologies, the company said.

“Through our ongoing technology collaboration with Ferrari, we are currently working on developing innovative display solutions that will lead the market in terms of image quality and design,” said Choi Yong-suk, vice president of OLED Sales at Samsung Display.

According to the display maker, the 34-inch display ensures a sophisticated design and superior image quality by implementing a high resolution of up to 6K (a horizontal pixel count exceeding 6,000 on the screen).

Samsung Display and Ferrari forged their partnership in April 2023 to collaborate on automotive parts technology.

Ferrari Finali Mondiali is a globally recognized event for Ferrari fans and drivers and is the largest customer invitation event hosted by Ferrari each year. It attracts significant attention from motorsports fans worldwide, especially since it celebrates the end of the sporting season.