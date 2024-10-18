Saatchi Gallery to showcase digitally rendered traditional Korean gardens

A Byeolseo garden from the Joseon period is digitally represented at Saatchi Gallery in London. (Korea Heritage Service)

An exhibition of digital artworks exploring Korea’s Joseon-era (1392-1910) gardens will run through Oct. 27 at Saatchi Gallery in London as part of a Korean government project to showcase Korean content using the latest technologies.

The Byeolseo gardens were where retired Joseon officials, looking for a life with nature, ruminated on beauty and life while surrounded by scenic landscapes. Four representations modeled after the extant Byeolseo gardens in South Jeolla Province will be showcased digitally in the London gallery starting Friday.

“We installed the screens with traditional Korean music so that visitors can feel more connected with the ambiance those Joseon officials must have felt strolling around the gardens,” said an official at the Korea Heritage Service, the government body that organized the exhibition.

The digital artworks will be displayed at the Ilmin Museum of Art in central Seoul in early December.