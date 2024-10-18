Rose collaborates with Bruno Mars on ‘APT.’

Blackpink’s Rose has collaborated with American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars on a single for her upcoming solo album.

According to The Black Label, Rose released the single, “APT. (Rose & Bruno Mars),” on Friday ahead of the release of her first solo LP, “Rosie,” scheduled for Dec. 6.

The single is a duet that Rose took part in composing and writing the lyrics to. Rose’s upcoming solo LP will have 12 songs through which she will deliver a more honest and intimate narrative of her experiences.

Since debuting in August 2016 as the main vocalist of Blackpink, Rose has broken numerous records in the K-pop industry.

In 2021, she made waves as a solo artist with her physical single “R,” which included the main track "On the Ground" debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier this year, Rose signed a solo management contract with The Black Label, which is led by Blackpink’s main producer, Teddy.

She has also signed with Atlantic Records, a major US label, paving the way for international engagements.