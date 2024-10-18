Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Trump called Korea a 'money machine.' This is how Korean media translated it.

    Trump called Korea a 'money machine.' This is how Korean media translated it.
  2. 2

    Korea to pump in W8.8tr in 2025 to contend in global chip race

    Korea to pump in W8.8tr in 2025 to contend in global chip race
  3. 3

    Ex-Seoul police chief acquitted of negligence in Itaewon crowd crush

    Ex-Seoul police chief acquitted of negligence in Itaewon crowd crush
  4. 4

    New multilateral N. Korea sanctions monitoring team debuts in Seoul

    New multilateral N. Korea sanctions monitoring team debuts in Seoul
  5. 5

    [Exclusive] Weverse accused of exploiting labels, fans with new mandatory paid-membership service

    [Exclusive] Weverse accused of exploiting labels, fans with new mandatory paid-membership service
  1. 6

    [Herald Interview] 'Culinary Class Wars' explores today's views on fairness: creators

    [Herald Interview] 'Culinary Class Wars' explores today's views on fairness: creators
  2. 7

    Han Kang says she wants to 'meet readers through writing' in her 1st public speech since winning Nobel Prize

    Han Kang says she wants to 'meet readers through writing' in her 1st public speech since winning Nobel Prize
  3. 8

    First lady cleared of stock manipulation allegations

    First lady cleared of stock manipulation allegations
  4. 9

    'I would like to live in peace quietly,' Han Kang tells Sweden's SVT

    'I would like to live in peace quietly,' Han Kang tells Sweden's SVT
  5. 10

    NK's gradual unveiling of constitutionalizing ‘2 hostile Koreas’ exposes dilemma: experts

    NK's gradual unveiling of constitutionalizing ‘2 hostile Koreas’ exposes dilemma: experts
피터빈트

DP to take steps to impeach prosecutor general over nonindictment of first lady

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 18, 2024 - 11:21

    • Link copied

Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung arrives for work at the Supreme Prosecutors Office in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap) Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung arrives for work at the Supreme Prosecutors Office in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Democratic Party said Friday it will take steps to impeach Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung over the prosecution's decision not to indict first lady Kim Keon Hee over her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme.

"The (DP) leadership discussed the issue of impeaching the prosecutor general and concluded to go ahead with it," Jo Seoung-lae, a senior DP spokesperson, told reporters after a Supreme Council meeting. "The steps and timing of the impeachment will be discussed with the floor leadership."

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office announced the nonindictment Thursday, four and 1/2 years after the investigation began into allegations that Kim's stock trading accounts were used in a massive stock price manipulation scheme involving Deutsch Motors Inc., a BMW dealer, between 2009-2012.

Prosecutors concluded that she did not know her accounts were used for manipulation. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines