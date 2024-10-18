DP to take steps to impeach prosecutor general over nonindictment of first lady

Most Popular
DP to take steps to impeach prosecutor general over nonindictment of first ladyBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 18, 2024 - 11:21
The main opposition Democratic Party said Friday it will take steps to impeach Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung over the prosecution's decision not to indict first lady Kim Keon Hee over her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme.
"The (DP) leadership discussed the issue of impeaching the prosecutor general and concluded to go ahead with it," Jo Seoung-lae, a senior DP spokesperson, told reporters after a Supreme Council meeting. "The steps and timing of the impeachment will be discussed with the floor leadership."
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office announced the nonindictment Thursday, four and 1/2 years after the investigation began into allegations that Kim's stock trading accounts were used in a massive stock price manipulation scheme involving Deutsch Motors Inc., a BMW dealer, between 2009-2012.
Prosecutors concluded that she did not know her accounts were used for manipulation. (Yonhap)
