Foreign ministry strongly urges missionaries in Lebanon, Israel to leave

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 17, 2024 - 21:02

Hong Seok-in (right), a government representative in charge of the protection of overseas nationals and consular affairs, speaks during a meeting with missionary organizations in Seoul, Thursday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) Hong Seok-in (right), a government representative in charge of the protection of overseas nationals and consular affairs, speaks during a meeting with missionary organizations in Seoul, Thursday. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

The foreign ministry on Thursday strongly urged Korean missionaries in Lebanon and Israel to leave the countries as soon as possible amid escalating military tension in the Middle East.

Hong Seok-in, who is in charge of the protection of overseas nationals and consular affairs, conveyed the warning during a meeting with 10 missionary organizations.

He strongly advised the missionaries in Lebanon and Israel to promptly leave the area via available flights, considering the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon.

Last week, South Korea issued a travel ban on a wider region in southern Lebanon due to Hezbollah's intensifying conflict with Israel.

