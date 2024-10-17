Central bank chiefs from S. Korea, China, Japan meet over economic, financial issues

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong answers lawmakers' questions during an inspection by the National Assembly's planning and finance committee at the central bank's headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Central bank chiefs from South Korea, China and Japan held a meeting in Beijing on Thursday to discuss a variety issues, including economic and financial trends.

Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong met with his Chinese counterpart, Pan Gongsheng, and Japanese counterpart, Kazuo Ueda, at the gathering, the 13th of its kind, chaired by Beijing's top central banker, according to the BOK.

The BOK said the central bank chiefs exchanged their views on recent economic and financial issues.

Next year's trilateral meeting among central bank chiefs from the neighboring countries will be held in Japan, the BOK said.