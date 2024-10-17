Experts urge revitalization of domestic market for a second Han Kang

Experts are gathered at the Literature Translation Institute of Korea in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss ways to promote Korean literature abroad. (Yonhap)

The revitalization of the domestic literary market and critics' activities are prerequisites for Korea to achieve its next major literary milestone, according to experts in literature Wednesday.

Less than a week after Han Kang was announced the recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature, the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism gathered experts -- ranging from writers to translators -- at the Literature Translation Institute of Korea in southeastern Seoul to brainstorm ways to sustain the momentum.

“We reflected on what we’ve done for Han Kang. LTI Korea provided 850 million won ($621,000) in translation support and 150 million won in international exchange support. Support was provided for Han Kang’s participation in the London Book Fair, where she met Deborah Smith, who later translated her work,” Chon Soo-yong, president of the Literature Translation Institute of Korea, said during the meeting.

“I believe that support for exchange programs has a significant impact. It appears that taxpayer money has been used efficiently,” Chon added, emphasizing that these initiatives should continue for authors.

"Taking Han Kang's Nobel Prize win as an opportunity, we need to adopt a much more proactive approach in terms of promoting reading, revitalizing small local bookstores and improving libraries," Culture Minister Yu In-chon said.

While the ministry plans to boost literary events such as the Seoul International Writers' Festival, Literature Week and the planned exhibitions at the Korean Literature Museum, experts said that revitalizing the domestic literature market must come first.