Fifty Fifty to embark on first US tour next month

Most Popular
-
1
'Respect each other as human beings’: Hanni testifies at National Assembly audit
-
2
Trump called Korea a 'money machine.' This is how Korean media translated it.
-
3
Korea to pump in W8.8tr in 2025 to contend in global chip race
-
4
Woman found dead in tent near Gunsan rest area
-
5
New multilateral N. Korea sanctions monitoring team debuts in Seoul
-
6
[Exclusive] Weverse accused of exploiting labels, fans with new mandatory paid-membership service
-
7
[Herald Interview] 'Culinary Class Wars' explores today's views on fairness: creators
-
8
'I would like to live in peace quietly,' Han Kang tells Sweden's SVT
-
9
Cabbage prices raise alarm bells ahead of kimchi-making season
-
10
'Love in the Big City' lead actor says perceptions toward LGBTQ+ are changing
Fifty Fifty to embark on first US tour next monthBy Hong Yoo
Published : Oct. 17, 2024 - 15:11
K-pop group Fifty Fifty is embarking on its first US tour, “Love Sprinkle Tour in USA,” in November.
According to Attrakt, the rebranded group -- now consisting of Athena, Chanelle Moon, Hana, Keena and Yewon -- is going to perform its debut album, “Love Tune,” in eight US cities.
“As we prepare for our first US tour, we are fully dedicated to showcasing a variety of performances and delivering a high-quality stage experience. We hope you look forward to it,” said the agency in a press release on Thursday.
The tour kicks off at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Nov. 27.
Tickets to the US shows open on at 1 a.m., Oct. 19.
Details are available on Fifty Fifty’s official social media accounts.
Fifty Fifty is also scheduled to perform at various music festivals this year including the 30th Dream Concert, 2024 Superpop Japan and 2024 Korea Grand Music.
More from Headlines
-
Ex-Seoul police chief acquitted of negligence in Itaewon crowd crush
-
S. Korean nuclear power firms buoyed by Amazon’s big energy push
-
Court recognizes misogyny as motive for hate crime for 1st time