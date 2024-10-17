Fifty Fifty to embark on first US tour next month

K-pop group Fifty Fifty is embarking on its first US tour, “Love Sprinkle Tour in USA,” in November.

According to Attrakt, the rebranded group -- now consisting of Athena, Chanelle Moon, Hana, Keena and Yewon -- is going to perform its debut album, “Love Tune,” in eight US cities.

“As we prepare for our first US tour, we are fully dedicated to showcasing a variety of performances and delivering a high-quality stage experience. We hope you look forward to it,” said the agency in a press release on Thursday.

The tour kicks off at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco on Nov. 27.

Tickets to the US shows open on at 1 a.m., Oct. 19.

Details are available on Fifty Fifty’s official social media accounts.

Fifty Fifty is also scheduled to perform at various music festivals this year including the 30th Dream Concert, 2024 Superpop Japan and 2024 Korea Grand Music.