Ruling party chief again calls for first lady's withdrawal from public activities

Ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon arrives for work at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon on Thursday called again for first lady Kim Keon Hee to withdraw from public activities following the party's wins in crucial by-elections the previous day.

Han of the People Power Party also reiterated his call for a presidential office reshuffle to remove those considered close to Kim and exercising undue influence on state affairs.

"First lady Kim Keon Hee should refrain from public activities in keeping with her promise during the presidential election," Han said during a party Supreme Council meeting. "The people's worries and concerns must be resolved once and for all this time."

The PPP won two out of four seats up for grabs in Wednesday's by-elections -- those of the chiefs of Busan's Geumjeong District and Incheon's Ganghwa County -- delivering what was considered a show of public confidence in Han's leadership amid his stated commitment to getting to the bottom of controversies surrounding the first lady.

Kim has been accused of involvement in a stock manipulation scheme, illegally accepting a luxury bag and interfering with the PPP's candidate nominations ahead of last April's general elections, among other things.

"A personnel overhaul related to first lady Kim is absolutely, urgently needed at the presidential office," Han said. "There needs to be an honest explanation for the allegations raised, and if there are necessary procedures to determine the truth behind the allegations, they must be actively followed."

Han interpreted the by-election outcome as an opportunity given by the people to implement change.

"We will change and reform with courage, dedication and precision," he said. (Yonhap)